25 YEARS AGO
Mold in the basement of the White County Building may pose health risks to people with respiratory problems and fungus allergies, according to a dermatologist at the Indiana State Department of Health. State epidemiologist Donnell Ewert said there are different strains of molds and people have different reactions to them depending on their sensitivity to each type. The county health department, civil defense, the industrial foundation and extension service all are located in the basement of the 18-year-old building. Since the basement flooded in July and August, mold has been present under the wallpaper and possibly under the carpet, White County Health Department Administrator Betty Flora told the county commissioners.
50 YEARS AGO
Master Sgt. Marvin Capper, of Monticello, has retired from the Air Force after serving 23 years. Recently returned from Vietnam, he served in the 558 TAC Fighter Squadron at Cam-Rahn Bay. The son of Mrs. Grace Cooper, he attended Brookston High School and entered service in March 1946.