25 YEARS AGO
The White County 4-H Fair Queen and her court were crowned Saturday night at the Reynolds fairgrounds. They are Miss Congeniality and Second Runner-Up, Melinda Kay Kyburz, 18, Idaville; First Runner-Up, Deanna Jayne Overmeyer, 18, Monon; Miss White County, Cammy Lyn Harmon, 19, Monticello; and Third Runner-Up, Stephanie Schroeder, 19, Reynolds.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. James Paschen, chairman of the 1969 White County 4-H Fair Queen Contest, announces there are now 12 contestants for the competition. The following 10 lovely girls are the latest entrants. Gilda Jen Kingsbury, 17, Wolcott; Brenda Voorhis, 17, Monticello; Doris Anne Wagner, 18, Brookston; Jamie O’Neal, 17, Chalmers; Marilyn Kent, 18, Brookston;Sandy Chamberlain, 17, Wolcott; Denise Marque, 17, Wolcott; Becky Wrede, 16, Monticello; Sue Dickerson, 17, Monticello; and Debra Kay Meadors, 17, Wolcott.