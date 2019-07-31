25 YEARS AGO
Monticello archers Troy and Ronnie Matthews, ages 13 and 6, each won state titles recently at the Indiana Big Three 3D archery competition and both will shoot for a world championship beginning in August. The two, sons of Sheryl and Ron Matthews, also recently competed in the Triple Crown Nationals held in Erie, Pa., Nelsonville, Ohio, and Bedford. Both boys finished third in their classes. Troy has earned a full-year college scholarship through his shooting competitions. Both will participate at the I.B.O. World Championship in West Virginia in August.
50 YEARS AGO
Donald L. Griesey of Route 6, Monticello, apprentice serviceman, has won the 1969 Indiana State Singles Crow Shooting Championship in the novice division at the annual event held recently in North Vernon. Don turned in 11 crows in four hours, using a 12-gauge shotgun and a crow call. Steve Schrader, of Lafayette, won second place with eight. Don is also serving as 1969 chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Crow Hunters Association.