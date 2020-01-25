25 YEARS AGO
Twin Lakes senior Greta Jo Hickman, daughter of Joseph and Gilda Hickman, has been chosen as the top “Good Citizen” by the Wea-Lea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Joining Hickman for the annual honor are Stacy Elaine Demerly of Tri-County, daughter of John and Nancy Demerly, Mark David Wamsley of North White, son of Don and Bonnie Wamsley, and Corey Lee Zarse of Frontier, son of Leonard “Butch” and Betty Zarse. The four were each nominated by their prospective school. By virtue of being the top pick in White County Hickman will be entered in the state competition.
50 YEARS AGO
Jonalia Furniture Industries Inc., which lost its building in a fire last week, has purchased the old school building from Bill Geier of Monticello. John Milligan, vice president of the corporation, said water and heat are already there, and walls and doors are being knocked down to set up a production line on the first floor.