25 YEARS AGO
Kelly Kilmer, of Monticello, has been named 1995 Youth Ambassador by the Indiana Pork Producers Association. Kilmer was selected as an ambassador, along with Connie Swackhamer, of Anderson, at the Indiana Pork Conference and Regional Trade Show. The two will spend one year spreading a positive message about the pork industry to producers, consumers and young people. Kilmer is a 1993 Twin Lakes High School graduate who is attending Purdue University, majoring in agricultural economics. She exhibited swine for 10 years while she was a member of 4-H. She was also the Hoosier Hampshire Queen in 1990 and 1991.
50 YEARS AGO
Spec. 4 Lowell L. Ward, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold K. Ward, Monticello, was home on leave after spending 16 months in Germany. He left Sunday for Ft. Lewis, Wash., to embark from there for South Vietnam.