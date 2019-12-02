25 YEARS AGO
North White’s state champion duo of seniors Craig George and Chris Stewart lead a list of six White County football players named to the Associated Press Class A All-State football team. George, who led North White to the Class A state title as a quarterback, made First-Team All-State for his prowess as a defensive back. Stewart, a linebacker for the Viking defense this season, was selected First-Team All-State as a running back. Garnering All-State Honorable Mention status from White County are Tri-County’s Andy Bradford, Josh Gentry and Brandon Sanders and Frontier running back Miles Richards.
50 YEARS AGO
First place in the float competition at the Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade at Monticello went to the Santa float entered by the CYO of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Second place went to the Richardson girls; third place to the Welcome Wagon Club; and fourth place to the Eastlawn float.