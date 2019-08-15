25 YEARS AGO
The daughters of John and Donella Culver, R.R. 2, Brookston, both won champion honors this week at the Indiana State Fair with their Poland and Berkshire barrow entries. Melinda, 17, a senior at Frontier High School, won a $2,000 bond with a Poland barrow and also was best senior showman in that swine breed. Melissa, 19, a sophomore at Manchester College, showed the champion Berkshire barrow at the state fair.
50 YEARS AGO
WAC Doris J. Dodt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Dodt, Burnettsville, was promoted to Women’s Army Corps master sergeant at Fort McClellan, Ala. A non-commissioned officer in charge of administrative services at Fort McClellan, she entered the WAC in September 1953 and was last stationed at Fort Sheridan, Ill. She holds the Army Commendation Medal.