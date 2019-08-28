25 YEARS AGO
Peoples Savings and Loan of Monticello earned second place at the ASA 12 and under state tournament in Highland. The team began the 18-team double-elimination tourney with two wins on its first day of play. The team then faced Crown Point three times on the second day, losing the third game as Crown Point claimed the championship. Peoples Savings and Loan team members include: Heather Bloem, Lindsay Collard, Kristin Sweet, Jenny Eslinger, Corrina Yount, Sarah Isom, Tara Rasmussen, Kimm Bridge, Carmen Duhnovsky, Emmalina Yount, Coach Jason Baer, Coach Cory Robb and Coach Chad Baer,
50 YEARS AGO
Master Sgt. Richard J. Raderstorf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira W. Raderstorf, Monticello, has received the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal at Tuy Hoa AB, Vietnam. Raderstorf was decorated for meritorious service as an aircraft maintenance superintendent at Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service (ARRS) at Orlando, AFB, Fla. The sergeant, now at Tuy Hoa, is a graduate of Delphi High School.