25 YEARS AGO
The 1994 Dress Revue winners at the White County 4-H Fair, and their categories, include: Sarah Barker, Division 3; Jessica Landrum, Division 4; Trisha Demerly, Dress-up; Valerie James, Separates; Heidi Schuette, School Wear; Melinda Culver, Free Choice; and Gina Maxwell, Formal Wear.
50 YEARS AGO
Placings of 4-H’ers of Jefferson and Adams townships in Carroll County at the fair in Flora by category were: Personality Improvement: Division II, Drindy Brown “B”; Division IV, Kathy Markley “A”, Division V, Myra Suiter “A”. Weather: Division I, Kathy Markley “C”. Geology: Division I, Jon Lilly “A”. Woodworking: Division I, Tim Crowell “C”. Wildlife: Division I, Claire Miller “B”; Division III, Linda DuVall “A”. Forestry: Division I, Lee Miller “C”; Division IV, Eddie Hanna “B”. Photography: Division I, Marsha Mills “A”; Lee Miller “A”; Linda DuVall “B; Clyde DuVall “B; Division III, Mollie Sheldon “B”. Crafts: Painting and Drawing: Kathy Markley “A”; Debra Brown “B”. Embroidery: Nancy DuVall “A”; Linda Lingo “B”. Knitting: Evy Sheldon “A”. Leather Craft: Debbie Wise “A”. Metals: Bobby Larson “A”; Karen Markley “A”. All Other Craft: Rhonda Miller “A”; Diana Brown “B”; Nancy DuVall “Reserve Champion”.