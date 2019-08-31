25 YEARS AGO
Local anglers Pam Carr, David Foust and Glenn Ratcliff turned in top catches during Week 14 of the Herald Journal’s Big Fish Contest. Monticello’s Carr landed a 16-pound channel catfish, Brookston’s Foust caught a 4-pound smallmouth bass and Burnettsville’s Ratcliff hauled in a 12-ounce bluegill as each claimed weekly honors. Monticello-area fishermen swept Week 14’s top spots as Jeff Vandergraff claimed top largemouth bass honors, Brian Comer took the weekly silver bass award and Louie Huspek pulled in a 4-pound, 12-ounce walleye for first place.
50 YEARS AGO
Twenty candy stripers received their caps in a chapel service at the United Methodist Church in Monticello. The group included: Kim Todd, Diane Duhnovsky, Brenda Rayburn, Gloria Schart, Pat Han, Billie Jo Harrison, Beverly Clerget, JoAnn Carter, Beverly Bernfield, Beverly Baker, Pam Sanson, Emily Wilson, Diana Roth, Cathy Laub, Cheryl Gifford, Jane Erwin, Karen Bogart, Lucy Olson, Robbie Ehlert, and Debbie Demerly. Miss Robbie Ehlert of Monon received special recognition and a stripe for her cap since she had given 300 hours. Miss Kim Todd, of Idaville and the class of 1968, received a second stripe for her cap designating completion of 400 hours.