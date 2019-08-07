25 YEARS AGO
Three local players are in the Colt World Series after the first season of Monticello’s return to Pony League baseball. Twin Lakes juniors Justin Keever, Matt Muir and Cory Sanders will join Frontier 11th grader Sean Brummett when Hoosier North begins play in the 1994 Colt World Series at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. Brummett, a Hoosier North veteran, is in his second season with the 15- and 16-year-old All Star team. Keever, Muir and Sanders are the first Monticello players to be eligible to play in the Lafayette-based series in at least a decade.
50 YEARS AGO
Steve Jennings, of Union Township, showed a Poland China to win the Grand Champion barrow class at the White County 4-H Fair. Thirteen-years old, he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Jennings, of Monticello, and this is his first year to show pigs although he has been in 4-H work for three years. Steve will be in the eighth grade at Twin Lakes Junior High this fall. Mike Wright, 18, concluded his 10th and last year in White County 4-H swine exhibiting by winning the Reserve Grand Champion with his Hampshire barrow. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Wright, of Idaville, Mike will be a sophomore this fall at Indiana State University, where he is majoring in physical education and recreation.