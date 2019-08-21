25 YEARS AGO
Melissa Danner, of White County, received a silver tray after winning first-place honors in judging at the Indiana State Fair. Danner was winner of Division IV Formal Attire in fashion competition. The award was presented by Marvin Sparks, of Archway Homestyle Cookies.
50 YEARS AGO
The junior and senior showmen of 4-H beef chosen Thursday at the White County 4-H Fair were Brian Wesner and Tom Brown. Tom was thrilled to win the senior title since he was putting forth exceptional effort as this was his 10th and last year of 4-H beef, so it had to be all or nothing. He is 18, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard R. Brown, of Monon. A 1968 graduate of North White High School, he is working for Monon Crushed Stone Company. Brian, 12, whose parents are Mr. and Mrs. James Wesner, of Chalmers, has been in 4-H beef for three years. He won he junior title from a large field of competitors.