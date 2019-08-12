25 YEARS AGO
Four local Bankshot basketball players earned trophies in the final round of the 6th National Bankshot Basketball Tournament last Sunday. Monticello’s Brad Ziemer led the contingent by claiming his third straight national championship in the adult division. Ziemer finished with 162 points to add the 1994 title to those he won in 1993 and ’92. Former Brookston resident Kirt Randolph scored 152 points to place third in the adult division and fourth overall. Monticello’s Sean Wright placed second in the teen division with 145 points and finished fifth overall in the tournament. Holly Ziemer, also of Monticello, finished third in the teen division and was eighth in the overall standings.
50 YEARS AGO
Boy Scout Troop 148 of Burnettsville held Court of Honor recently. Those receiving merit badges were Jim Saylor, photography; Terry Frye, music, animal husbandry and beef production; John Duffey, animal husbandry and beef production; Brad Barnes, Steve Woodhouse and Greg Strasser received second-class awards. The meeting was presided over by Scoutmaster Jerry Jenkins.