25 YEARS AGO
A longtime teacher at Twin Lakes School Corp. has received one of his profession’s highest awards. David L. Kelly, Monticello, has been awarded the “Foellinger Award for Excellence in Economic Education” through Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana. He is the 10th recipient of the Foellinger Award, and he was selected from a field of approximately 70 teachers using Junior Achievement’s Applied Economics program in northern Indiana. Kelly, who has been teaching social studies at Twin Lakes since 1969, received the award earlier this month. Winning the Foellinger Award is not Kelly’s only accomplishment in this field, however. Last year, he received the 1993 Golden Achievement Award for Excellence in Economic Education. In 1991, he was honored with the Pioneer Award for Innovation and Economic Excellence.
50 YEARS AGO
Twenty-one Old Settlers registered Saturday for the 97th celebration, and rode in convertibles up Main Street in the parade in their honor. Mrs. Mollie Ward Geist, Monticello, 96, a native of the area, won the umbrella. A.H. Owens, 88, who has lived in the area since he was 1 year old, won the cane.