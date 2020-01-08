William M. Kenton, son of Simon Kenton, erected the first White County jail on the east side of North Illinois Street in Monticello, close to the intersection of West Marion Street.
The jail was completed in the fall of 1838. Mr. Sill’s description of the jail is as follows:
“The jail was built of hewn logs, one story in height, twenty by forty feet, divided by a partition near the center into two rooms; the front room designed for delinquent debtors. At that time a person could be imprisoned for debt; and it is the opinion of many now that the act ought never to have been repealed, but instead amended so as to apply to those who could pay their honest debts and will not, and also for milder offences [sic] against the law.
“The rear room was designated the dungeon and was intended for the incarceration of prisoners charged with the perpetration of higher crimes. The front door of the jail was four inches thick, bolted together with iron bolts passing through the planks and riveted on the opposite side. There were two doors to the dungeon, the first similar to the front door, and the second set of iron bars riveted together in such a manner as to form an opening between of three inches square.
“A short chain was riveted on the side of this door about half way [sic] up from the floor, and a staple driven in the door frame over which it passed, a common padlock passed through the staple to secure it.
“The wood doors were provided with locks of huge size made especially for them, with a key for each lock half as long as a man’s arm and weighty enough to worry a small boy to carry.
“The object in having the two doors to the dungeon was, in the event of the imprisonment of a desperate criminal, to protect the jailor, he could open the first door and take a view of the inside through the grated iron door before delivering food and water to the prisoners.
“Singular as it may appear, the first person to occupy the new jail was a school teacher who was guilty of unduly chastising one of his pupils, Erastus Gray, for an infringement of his rules. He whipped the boy with a rawhide until the blood streamed down his body and stood in pools on the floor of the school room.
“Without any doubt, Erastus deserved some punishment; for he was not a model of good behavior and the parents universally believed in the use of the rod; but the majority of them thought the boy had a little too much, so the teacher was arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to one hour imprisonment in the county jail.
“The school was broken up shortly after this, and the talk of “tar and feather,” and a free ride astride a rail became a subject of everyday gossip until he finally abandoned his charge and left for parts unknown.”
William Miller Kenton was the son of Simon Kenton the famous frontiersman and Indian fighter of Kentucky. In White County, William Kenton was one of the largest landowners and a very prosperous cattleman in the state.
In his youth, he had been well educated at West Point, married early and soon afterward brought his wife and child from Logan County, Ohio, to Indiana. That was in the fall of 1832, and Mr. Kenton selected for his homestead a tract of land three miles west of the present site of Monticello. In 1851, he moved to Honey Creek Township, where he died April 30, 1869.
Mr. Kenton was a man of far more education and dignity than his predecessor in the probate judgeship, although most of his life since his youth had been spent amid outdoor scenes of primitive life in what was then the western frontier. But he tired of his judicial dignities in about a year and returned to his farm a few miles west of the Tippecanoe River.
It was while living there that he met Mr. David Turpie, who came to Monticello in 1849. Turpie became one of the best known citizens of the county. Turpie’s recollections of Kenton stated: “William Miller Kenton’s early years were spent on the farm and attending his father in his numerous excursions in search of lands and game.
“At the age of sixteen, the friends of his father, who were quite influential, including all the elder congressmen and senators from his state, procured for young Kenton a commission in the Navy. Disliking this employment, after a brief service as midshipman with the home squadron in the gulf, he resigned. The same friends obtained for him an appointment to the military academy at West Point, then a very primitive institution. Young Kenton here excelled in the drill and manual of arms and in all athletic sports and exercises.
“In the same breath he failed in his regular study habits. It wasn’t long until he went home, married and, with considerable means derived from his parental estate and other sources, he came to what was then Carroll, and later White County. Kenton bought large tracts of government land, and was among the first settlers of Prairie Township.”
Turpie went on to say, “When I first knew Kenton, he lived on a farm of a thousand acres on what was called the Range Line. (This was Range Line Road area.) The land was about four miles west of the Tippecanoe River. He also owned two thousand acres not far away. His house was a large one, a frame of two stories.
“Besides farming, Kenton was largely engaged in rearing cattle and livestock for the market, and among other things he gave much of his time and attention to the prosecution of certain land claims in Kentucky, which he had inherited from his father’s estate”
The younger Kenton was a man of considerable reading and information. Turpie was a notable wrestler, runner and boxer, surpassing most of his contemporaries in these exercises. He, like his father, had lived among the indians.
He was of a firm step, with a decided military bearing, yet inclined to the indian gait. His eyes were large and brilliant, constantly in the attitude of expectancy, as if watching or awaiting someone. He was in politics a zealous Whig, a personal friend and steadfast adherent of Henry Clay, who had also known and befriended his father in days of yore.
Toward the close of his life, he had spent much of his net worth. His creditors came in a cloud, all at once, to summon him with writs of indebtedness. The old pioneer made a gallant fight. He saved a large portion of his real estate.
Turpie spent his last days in peace.
William Kenton was originally buried in the old Kenton graveyard five miles southwest of Monticello. His remains were disinterred and were deposited in the old cemetery at Monticello.