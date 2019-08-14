D.M. Carson who, at the time, was the current auditor of White County, opened a new store in March 1889. The new store, “The Globe,” was first located in the commercial block (west side of North Main in the 100 block). The saleroom contained a wide variety of items.
The stock ranged from dress goods, both domestic and imported silks, in various shades. Colored and summer silks in every conceivable shade, black and colored cashmeres, and gerster cloth were offered.
Gerster cloth was available for use in curtain tie backs, braided cords, etc. In addition, there were selections of alpaca, bunting and veil cloth.
The Globe also featured Henrietta cloth and a large line of cheap novelty dress goods. Dress trimmings were offered in silks, satins, velvets, fringes, laces and ornamental varieties along with buttons to match.
Carson’s store had unique displays of ribbons that came in plain, brocade and in a variety from narrow widths to wide sash ribbons. The store also provided ladies’ neckwear in the latest styles of collars, fuchus, scarves and ties.
The delicate grades of underwear for ladies were available in the store. Within a few months, the Globe’s inventory exceeded the space of the store and Carson would move across the street between Flagstaff Bank and the Antique Mall.
So who was Carson? His full name was David Milton Carson and he was born Aug. 14, 1852, to William C. and Sarah A. Carson. David was born on a farm on the north edge of Carroll County located four miles southeast of Monticello. He was reared on the farm and attended public schools after which he taught for a few terms.
He married Miranda Rosella Timmons, of Idaville, in 1874. The couple had two daughters, Blanche and Maude, and a son, Milton.
David’s first mercantile business was located in Idaville and in 1881 he sold the store when he was elected auditor for White County. David would open The Globe store after serving two terms as auditor.
He owned The Globe for a few years and then transitioned into the hotel business. The hotel was called the Carson Hotel and was located on West Washington Street in Monticello where Peoples Community Bank is today.
About March 1892, David would purchase The New York Store in Delphi from W.H Whittaker and Isaac Dreifus. The New York Store would handle fabrics and cloth like The Globe but would also inventory men’s and women’s clothing, boots and shoes.
In April 1893, Carson would move to Chicago where he would live until the World’s Fair ended. When the World’s Fair was over, he purchased the building materials used to construct the Indiana Hotel that was just outside the main grounds of the fair. The Indiana Hotel had been used as temporary structures to house attendees coming to the extravaganza.
Carson would transport the material by train to Monticello and erected small apartments on South First Street, south of Harrison. It was just south of the current Union Township Library in Monticello. The structure was known as “The Flats.”
The Flats originally consisted of six rented apartments. As a paperboy for the Herald Journal, I recall having two route customers living in The Flats. In 1930, The Flats were owned by Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Bowsher. Later it was purchased by Frank Diener and he converted them into 12 apartments.
Frank Diener was current White County commissioner Dave Diener’s grandfather. He owned the complex for more than 20 years. The Flats were torn down in July 1961. The land today is occupied by the Pentecostal Church and a parking lot.
While Carson was away at the World’s Fair, he put E.E. Barnard in charge of The New York Store in his absence. In August 1893, Carson would sell The New York Store to J.T. Ives, of Francesville. Upon completion of the Carson Hotel in late 1893, local resident Zachariah Taylor Bennett would lease the new hotel. In December 1898, Florence Weakman, widow of Albert Weakman, of Idaville, leased the Carson Hotel.
However, in 1901 we find Carson managing The Monticello Opera House on South Main Street for his brother Samuel A. Carson. In the same year, we find David filing bankruptcy in Monticello. The stated amount was a balance owed of $5,200 with no assets.
I find this rather strange. Samuel Carson was one of the wealthiest men in Monticello. At the same time, David, I believe, still owned The Flats as well as the Carson Hotel. Samuel could have interceded on behalf of David to “right the ship,” so to speak.
Even more confounding is that in the 1900 census, David was a real estate developer in Monticello. Perhaps a large real estate deal gone bad? Once again, this is where I need a time machine to research what happened.
Regardless, in 1903, David and Marinda would move to Indianapolis and enter the real estate business.
In May 1907, the following edited article appeared in the area papers:
”Smallpox at Monticello – Carson Hotel Now Under Quarantine.”
The recent smallpox exposure at the Carson Hotel in Monticello made itself manifest last night when Miss Bessie Wasser, attached as an employee of the hotel, was stricken with the disease. A few days ago a young man who was broken out with the disease made the trip from Monticello to Delphi. While sitting around the depot a number of Delphi people noticed the man and he was placed on board a train and sent back to Monticello and taken to the Carson Hotel.
Miss Wasser is the first victim to contract the disease. The hotel has been carefully quarantined and everything possible is being done to prevent the spread of the contagion.
Wow, talk about a showstopper for business! The Flora Hoosier Democrat reported that the man that was infected with smallpox was Albert W. Huston, a carpenter employed at Monticello. Huston had the Delphi depot waiting room all to himself. The good news is Bessie Wasser, of Monon, would recover from smallpox and go on to become a registered nurse in Chicago. Bessie would marry in 1957 and died in 1963 at age 76. Bessie is buried in the Buffalo Cemetery.
In November 1917, David Carson suffered a stroke in Indianapolis and was taken back to Monticello by family members. David would return to Indianapolis; but, in 1918, they decided to move back to Monticello. Their residence would be at the Carson Hotel which, at that time, was operated by his son, Milton. Over time, David recovered and they moved back to Indianapolis. On March 28, 1920, David would die from hardening of the arteries at age 67.
David’s wife, Marinda, would die on May 11, 1923, at age 67 on a streetcar on North Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis. Witnesses told police that Mrs. Carson appeared ill and when members of the car crew started to assist her she died.
What would happen to the Carson Hotel? Just like The Flats referenced previously, the materials to build the hotel came from the 1893 World’s Fair. About 1913, the name of the hotel was changed to the Lawrie Hotel.
In July 1917, the hotel was sold to Fred Spencer. He hired May Lawrie, who was in charge of the dining room, and Spencer retained the task of renting rooms.
In April 1918, the hotel was in the charge of William Julius Huff who, for years, had been the editor of the Monticello Herald and later the Monon News. Huff closed the hotel for a period of time to remodel the entire interior. When the hotel was reopened, the managers were Mr. and Mrs. Thornton Perrigo.
The hotel would become the Perrigo Hotel. In March 1919, Perrigo would lease the facilities to William Roth and in April of that year he retired. Roth intended to start a restaurant at the hotel to accommodate the general public.
About May 1, 1919, he would suffer a stroke. The hotel would pass into the hands Perrigo again. He would operate the hotel until 1930. Perrigo, the proprietor, would die of a stroke in January 1930.
The hotel would fall into receivership and was purchased in 1935 by J.B. Dorsett and Theodosia Heiny. Theodosia would die at 84 in 1944.
Later, the hotel would become the Colonial Apartments. The end of the old hotel came after it was purchased by the State and Savings bank and the property was razed in 1957.
David and Marinda are buried in the Idaville Cemetery.