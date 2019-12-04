This week’s historical column is a sketch about a man who is no stranger to readers who following our weekly historical page.
Dr. Robert Montgomery Delzell was a well-known doctor who attended to Ida Wittenberg after she was shot by Ed Chamberlain in the town of Reynolds.
Dr. Delzell was born Nov. 8, 1843, in Blount County, Tenn., the son of William and Mary (McTeer) Delzell. Both William and Mary were natives of Tennessee. Robert was the first born child.
William Delzell followed the tanning trade in Tennessee until 1851, when the family moved to Crawford County, Ill., and entered 120 acres of land, and there remained until his death in 1861.
Robert M. Delzell received a good academic and collegiate education and attended Union Christian College, a small co-educational school in Sullivan County, Ind. He also attended Wabash College. At the age of 20, he began to make his own way through the world.
In October 1864, he enlisted in Company H, 142nd Indiana Volunteer Infantry and served until the close of the war. He was mustered out at Indianapolis on July 14, 1865.
In July 1866, he arrived in Monticello and commenced the study of medicine with Dr. William Summerville Haymond. He pursued his studies and taught school alternately until March 1869, when he settled in Reynolds and began practice.
On Dec. 30, 1869, he married Mary E. Bristow, a native of Parke County, Ind., who borne him two children — Anna L. and Mary E.
In 1899, he married again to Gertrude B Carr. The doctor, a Democrat, served six years as Honey Creek Township trustee and, for several years, was secretary of the school board in Reynolds. Dr. Delzell served the Reynolds community for 35 years.
On the afternoon of May 29, 1905, Dr. Delzell had several things on his to-do list. He had a patient he needed to call on south of Reynolds and he needed to mark the graves of Civil War veterans in Bunnell Cemetery so the decorations of the graves for Memorial Day would be expedited. According to newspaper articles, he brought with him a young man named William Clyde “Ira” Keller.
As the pair returned to Reynolds, a terrific wind and rain storm was approaching. The gathering clouds and death calm of the air threatened danger. Dr. Delzell whipped up his horse in an effort to reach home before the torrential rain came down.
They had not proceeded far when big splashes of rain fell and the wind began to rise. The horse and buggy on the country road was in a race with the coming storm. The wind became stronger and rain became a downpour. Lightning flashed, thunder rolled and the trees shook and trembled.
In a matter of seconds, a regular cyclone was blowing the light buggy which Dr. Delzell and Clyde Keller were riding threatened to be upended. Branches of trees were breaking, fences were being blown down and anything in the path of the storm was swept across the fields by the howling gale.
Lightning struck dangerously near and the horse being frightened by the noise and uproar of the storm needed little urging to expeditiously return to Reynolds. The buggy dashed along the road at a flying pace. Dr. Delzell bent forward trying to discern the home of a country friend into whose barn he intended to reach for shelter.
Just at this crucial moment, when the rig was going along at such a fast clip, a giant oak tree limb snapped due to the terrific force of the wind and fell upon the buggy with a crushing sound and landed square across the buggy.
The ponderous weight of the limb completely demolished the frail buggy. The shock was so great that the horse broke loose and ran down the road.
Dr. Delzell had been struck on the head by the huge limb which broke his neck. Dr. Delzell was killed instantly and the coroner put the time of death at 5 p.m. His companion, Clyde Keller, was buried among the wreckage and with great effort was able to extricate himself.
The storm soon subsided and several farmers ventured out to see what damage had occurred and found the horse and then the wreckage of the buggy along with Dr. Delzell and Mr. Keller. They took young Keller, who was severely bruised as a result of the calamity, back to his home in Reynolds.
The farmers notified the authorities and group of men were required to remove the destructive limb from the good doctor’s body. Dr. Delzell’s body was returned to Reynolds.
As news spread of the death of Dr. Delzell, people were horrified that the town’s only physician was dead. Dr. Delzell was one of the most respected and skillful physicians of White County. He was known for his jolly and friendly disposition. Few persons ever attain to a warmer place in the hearts of the entire community than was attained by Dr. Delzell in his 35 years of practice in Reynolds.
He was an active G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) member and for years had been involved in decorating the graves of his comrades.
Thus closes the life of Dr. Delzell. Services were conducted the following Friday and his body was buried in Bunnell Cemetery in Reynolds. Coincidentally, in 1911, Memorial Day services were conducted over the grave of Dr. Delzell.
So what would be the fate of Clyde Keller?
Actually Keller’s real name was William Clyde Keller and was sometimes called Ira. Clyde was born March 2, 1882. He graduated from the eighth grade from the Monticello schools and then attended a year of high school. By 1910, he was living in Reynolds and was a fireman on the railroad. Clyde never married. In 1911, he went to work for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad as an engineer and was headquartered in Peru.
On March 18, 1918, he walked into a barbershop in Peru with several friends and in a short time he dropped over dead caused by heart failure.
Clyde is also buried in the Bunnell Cemetery south of Reynolds.
One of the events of the White County Historical Society is their Civil War Walks conducted every few years. Several years ago I stood beside the grave of Dr. Delzell and told his story to the gathered crowd. These are always well attended and are a huge hit with those who attend.
This is a way of commemorating the heroes of White County who served during the Civil War. While they are no longer with us, they are not forgotten.