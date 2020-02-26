  • Monday Morning Book Discussion – March 2 at 10:30 a.m. — Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. Title of the month: “Call the Midwife” by Jennifer Worth
  • Yarn Club – March 2 at 1 p.m. — Join us for conversation while practicing or perfecting your knitting and crocheting. All materials provided.
  • Lego League – March 2 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: three — five years old and Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
  • Gamer Tuesday – March 3 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games.
  • Baby/Toddler Story Time – Pizza – March 4 at 10 a.m. — Children from ages birth to 3 years old can join us for Baby/Toddler Storytime! Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Cooking with Amanda for Teens – Chicken Alfredo – March 4 at 3 p.m. — Learn how to cook simple meals and basic cooking skills with the Teen Librarian Amanda.
  • ESL Class – March 4 at 6 p.m. — Learn to speak English or improve your English language skills at the library. This will be a continuing class. Classes taught by volunteers from the White County Literacy Volunteers.
  • Preschool Storytime – Pizza – March 5 at 1:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Teen Thursday – Paint Your Own Pencil Pouch — March 5 at 3:30 p.m. — Join us after school for snacks and different activities every week.
  • After School Storytime – Pizza – March 6 at 3:30 p.m. — Children four and five years old. Come for stories, songs, and more, all centered around a specific theme. We’ll learn important skills and have fun at the same time! Incorporates Every Child Ready to Read practices.
  • Children’s Arts and Crafts – March 7 at 11 a.m. — We’ll be making craft stick spring chicks. Ages: Kindergarten – Fifth grade.
  • Women’s Expo –Tippecanoe Country Club – March 7 from 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Join us in celebrating Women’s History Month with a Women’s Expo at the Tippecanoe Country Club in Monticello. Enjoy appetizers, open cash bar, and receive a gift bag with goodies. Free admission. Enjoy two presentations, Joan & Bette at 3 p.m. and Comedian Sara Jane Coffman at 5 p.m.