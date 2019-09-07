MONTICELLO — Join the library for an evening of cultural entertainment performed by five resident artists from the Indianapolis Opera.
It will take place Sept. 23 at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. There will be two performances, one for children after school and the other performance in the evening for adults.
The children’s program will happen at 3:30 p.m. and feature a performance titled, "The Three Sillies," based on an English folk tale about a man who has dinner with his girlfriend and her parents who behave in a very silly manner. He vows to find three people who are sillier than his dinner companions, and hilarity ensues. There is no cost to attend the children’s program.
The evening adult program is titled, “A Journey Through the Eras.” Enjoy music in a variety of genres: opera, musical theater, art songs and classic "crooner" tunes.
The cost to attend the adult program is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the main desk at the library.
The program is made possible through a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission and the Tippecanoe Arts Federation.
For more information, contact the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.