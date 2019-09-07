EVENTS AND PROGRAMS
- Sept. 7, 1 p.m. — Canvas at the Cabin: Enjoy this beginner painting class to create a beautiful piece of whimsical art in our library log cabin at the Northwest Carroll Branch. Ages 16 and older. Registration is required to ensure enough supplies.
Sept 10, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time: This interactive storytime for all ages and stages combines books, rhymes, songs, and movement. Join us for early literacy enrichment! Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sept 14, 1 p.m. — Movie matinee, all ages are welcome to enjoy a family-friendly movie and refreshments. Movie selection to be determined.
Sept. 28, 11 a.m., Family Day. Join the library in celebration of Yeoman's grand opening of the community park and festival. The library will be hosting picnic and picture books, games, crafts, bubble blast, and a sidewalk chalk contest. The grand prize winner will choose a book of their choice and a free game of miniature golf provided by Hollow Acres Golf Center.
For more information, call Daniela Green at 574-965-2382 or email her at dgreen@delphilibrary.org; or visit the library's event's page at www.delphilibrary.org.