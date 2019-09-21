EVENTS AND PROGRAMS
- Sept 24, 10:30 a.m., Family Story Time: This interactive story time is for all ages and stages. We combine books, rhymes, songs, and movement. Join us for early literacy enrichment. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.delphilibrary.org and click on the Events page.
- Sept. 28, 11 a.m., Family Day. Join the library in celebration of Yeoman’s grand opening of the community park and festival. The library will be hosting picnic and picture books, games, crafts, bubble blast, and a sidewalk chalk contest. The grand prize winner will choose a book of their choice and a free game of miniature golf provided by Hollow Acres Golf Center.
For more information, call Daniela Green at 574-965-2382 or email her at dgreen@delphilibrary.org; or visit the library’s event’s page at www.delphilibrary.org.