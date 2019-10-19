EVENTS AND PROGRAMS
- Tuesday, Oct 22, 10:30 a.m.
- — Family Story Time: This interactive storytime is for all ages and stages. We combine books, rhymes, songs, and movement. Join us for early literacy enrichment! Children must be accompanied by an adult.
- Saturday, Oct 26, 1 p.m.
- — Movie Matinee-All ages are welcome to enjoy a family friendly movie and refreshments. We will be watching It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.
- Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. Haunted Library
- — Please come and visit our haunted Library and enjoy some sweets and treats. Beware you may find a friendly ghost lurking around for books.
For more information visit www.delphilibrary.org and click on our Events page.