NEW ADULT BOOKS
- “A Distance too Grand” by Regina Scott.
- “Seduction on a Snowy Night” by Madeline Hunter, Sabrina Jeffries, Mary Jo Putney.
- “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris.
NEW YOUTH/TEEN BOOKS
- “Cooking Class Global Feast” by Deanna F. Cook.
- “The Princess who Flew with Dragons” by Stephanie Burgis.
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney.
- “Taj Mahal: An incredible love story” by Rik Hoskin (graphic novel).
EVENTS/PROGRAMS
- Nov. 23, 1 p.m. — Movie Matinee: We will be watching “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”
- Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m. — Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.
The library staff wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!
For more information visit www.delphilibrary.org and click on our Events page.