Delphi Public Library logo

NEW ADULT BOOKS

  • “A Distance too Grand” by Regina Scott.
  • “Seduction on a Snowy Night” by Madeline Hunter, Sabrina Jeffries, Mary Jo Putney.
  • “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris.

NEW YOUTH/TEEN BOOKS

  • “Cooking Class Global Feast” by Deanna F. Cook.
  • “The Princess who Flew with Dragons” by Stephanie Burgis.
  • “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney.
  • “Taj Mahal: An incredible love story” by Rik Hoskin (graphic novel).

EVENTS/PROGRAMS

  • Nov. 23, 1 p.m. — Movie Matinee: We will be watching “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”
  • Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m. — Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.

The library staff wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!

For more information visit www.delphilibrary.org and click on our Events page.