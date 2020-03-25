For the health and safety of staff and community and in keeping with library policy, the library will move to a digital-only service level from now until April 21.
During digital-only service, all locations will be closed to the public and patrons are encouraged to utilize digital services for access to e-books, audiobooks, research materials and more. All programs and meeting room use will be canceled at this time. Don’t worry about returning materials at. As always, the library does not charge daily overdue fines.
A staff member will monitor the dplibrary@delphilibrary.org email, or feel free to reach out via the library’s Facebook and Twitter channels. Library wi-fi will remain accessible outside of the building.
The staff hopes people understand that to interrupt service to the community is something done only because there is no other choice. Stay safe, monitor your health, follow guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control, and check for updates at the Indiana State Department of Health website.
Library staff looks forward to seeing patrons again when the library reopens.