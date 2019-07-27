NEW ADULT BOOKS
None this week.
NEW YOUTH BOOKS
None this week.
EVENTS AND PROGRAMS
- Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m., Family Craft Night: A fun activity that will have lasting effects, make a time capsule with your child, to be opened at the end of their school year.
- Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2:30 p.m., S’mores and Stories: Celebrate National S’mores Day with stories and chocolate glories.
- Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., Parachute Playtime: Join us for songs, games, and movement activities with the parachute. Best for ages 2-6. Siblings are welcome.
- Saturday, Aug. 24 starting at 11 a.m., Family Day: Please join us in celebration of Yeoman’s grand opening of the Community Park and Festival. We will be hosting Picnic and Picture Books, games, crafts, bubble blast, and a sidewalk chalk contest. The grand prize winner will choose a book of their choice and a free game of miniature golf provided by Hollow Acres Golf Center.
For more information please call Daniela Green at 574-965-2382 or email at dgreen@delphilibrary.org.