Although The Northwest Branch of the Carroll County Public Library in Yeoman is not open to the public, it does have temporary curbside pick-up services for patrons.
Request Items
Request specific titles in our catalog, by calling 574-965-2382 (Yeoman) or 765-564-2929. Let us pick for you by filling out our personal librarian form at delphilibrary.org/curbside.
Schedule pick-up
Staff will contact you with your pickup time.
Show up at your designated time and call 574-965-2382 (Yeoman).
Please do not come early as your items will not be available until the appointed time. A bag with your items will be placed on the porch facing the garage once you arrive. Wait for the staff member to return inside, then pick up your bag.
Return items in the book drop
Please do not attempt to hand items to staff during curbside pickup. The bag is yours to keep.
Delphi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; 2-6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday
Yeoman — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday; 2-6 p.m. Thursday.