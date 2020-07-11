YEOMAN — The library is open for “grab and go” and computer services on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No more than three visitors are permitted into the library building, with 30-minute time limits. Masks are required for staff and patrons. Curbside pickup is also available. Information can be found at delphilibrary.org/curbside or by calling 574-695-2382. For events, click on “Calendar” for information about library events and to register for classes.
YEOMAN — The library is open for “grab and go” and computer services on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No more than three visitors are permitted into the library building, with 30-minute time limits. Masks are required for staff and patrons.
Curbside pickup is also available.
Information can be found at delphilibrary.org/curbside or by calling 574-695-2382.
For events, click on “Calendar” for information about library events and to register for classes.