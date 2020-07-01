The Northwest Branch of the Carroll County Public Library in Yeoman will move to Stage 5 and reopen the building to the public for partial services.
This will happen July 6.
All previous phases of service will continue, and the buildings will be reopened to the public with some limitations.
The library will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, by appointment only.
To maintain social distancing, no more than three visitors will be permitted into the library building, with 30-minute time limits in place.
Programs
Fun stories and songs will be offered in Riley Park Thursdays at 11 a.m., weather permitting. Bring Blankets!