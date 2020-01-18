Delphi Public Library logo

New Adult Books

“Thistles and Thieves” — Molly MAcRae

“Lost” — James Patterson

“Sight Lines” — Arthur Sze (non-fiction)

“Good Girls Lie” — J.T. Ellison

New Youth/Teen Books

“Flowers in the Gutter” — K.R. Gaddy

“Potion Masters: The Seeking Serum Bk 3” — Frank L. Cole

“The Deep and Dark Blue” — Niki Smith

“Normal” — Magdanlena & Nathaniel Newman

EVENTS/PROGRAMS

  • Jan. 13-February: Winter Reading is here! Stop by and pick up a Bingo sheet and sign-up prize.Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.: Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.
  • Jan. 14, 5 p.m.: Family Craft Night: We will be crafting sparkling icicles.
  • Jan. 18, 1 p.m.: Movie Matinee: We will be showing “Abominable.” Drinks and Refreshments are provided.
  • Jan 21, 10:30 a.m.: Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.
  • Jan. 21, 4-6 p.m.: VR Experience — Explore new worlds, or learn more about this one using virtual reality. This month’s theme: Sports.
  • Jan. 22, 6 p.m.: Delphi Public Library will host a monthly Cultural Cooking Club. This months theme: China.

For more information, visit our Facebook page (Library Northwest Carroll) or call 574-965-2382.