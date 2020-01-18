New Adult Books
“Thistles and Thieves” — Molly MAcRae
“Lost” — James Patterson
“Sight Lines” — Arthur Sze (non-fiction)
“Good Girls Lie” — J.T. Ellison
New Youth/Teen Books
“Flowers in the Gutter” — K.R. Gaddy
“Potion Masters: The Seeking Serum Bk 3” — Frank L. Cole
“The Deep and Dark Blue” — Niki Smith
“Normal” — Magdanlena & Nathaniel Newman
EVENTS/PROGRAMS
- Jan. 13-February: Winter Reading is here! Stop by and pick up a Bingo sheet and sign-up prize.Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.: Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.
- Jan. 14, 5 p.m.: Family Craft Night: We will be crafting sparkling icicles.
- Jan. 18, 1 p.m.: Movie Matinee: We will be showing “Abominable.” Drinks and Refreshments are provided.
- Jan 21, 10:30 a.m.: Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.
- Jan. 21, 4-6 p.m.: VR Experience — Explore new worlds, or learn more about this one using virtual reality. This month’s theme: Sports.
- Jan. 22, 6 p.m.: Delphi Public Library will host a monthly Cultural Cooking Club. This months theme: China.
For more information, visit our Facebook page (Library Northwest Carroll) or call 574-965-2382.