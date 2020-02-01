Delphi Public Library logo

EVENTS/PROGRAMS

  • Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m. — Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.
  • Feb. 15, 1 p.m. — Movie Matinee: We will be showing Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Drinks and Refreshments are provided.

For more information, visit our Facebook page (Library Northwest Carroll) or call 574-965-2382.