NEW ADULT BOOKS

  • “How to Date Men When You Hate Men,” by Blythe Roberson
  • “Things in Jars,” by Jess Kidd
  • “To the Edge of Sorrow,” by Aharon Appelfeld

NEW YOUTH/TEEN BOOKS

  • “Born Curious: 20 Girls Who Grew Up to be Awesome Scientists,” by Martha Freeman
  • “What is Given from the Heart,” Patricia C. McKissack & April Harrison
  • “Home in the Woods,” by Eliza Wheeler
  • “We kiss Them with Rain,” by Futhi Ntshingila

EVENTS/PROGRAMS

  • March 3, 10:30 a.m. — Storytime with Ivy: Stories, songs, rhymes and crafts for children ages 0-5.

