NEW ADULT BOOKS
- “How to Date Men When You Hate Men,” by Blythe Roberson
- “Things in Jars,” by Jess Kidd
- “To the Edge of Sorrow,” by Aharon Appelfeld
NEW YOUTH/TEEN BOOKS
- “Born Curious: 20 Girls Who Grew Up to be Awesome Scientists,” by Martha Freeman
- “What is Given from the Heart,” Patricia C. McKissack & April Harrison
- “Home in the Woods,” by Eliza Wheeler
- “We kiss Them with Rain,” by Futhi Ntshingila
EVENTS/PROGRAMS
- March 3, 10:30 a.m. — Storytime with Ivy: Stories, songs, rhymes and crafts for children ages 0-5.
