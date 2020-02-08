New Books
Adult Non-Fiction
“Pruning Simplified” by Steven Bradley
“Modern Flexitarian” published by DK
“Travel with Purpose: A Field Guide to Voluntourism” by Jeff Blumenfeld
Youth/Teen Non-Fiction
“Best Friends” by Shannon Hale
“Where have all the Bees Gone?” by Rebecca E. Hirsch
“The Essential Calvin and Hobbes” by Bill Watterson
EVENTS/PROGRAMS
- Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. — Story Time: Stories, songs, and an activity or craft for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers.
- Feb. 11, 5 p.m. — Family Craft Night: We will be crafting a bouquet of hearts Valentines Day card.
- Feb. 15, 1 p.m. — Movie Matinee: We will be showing “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Drinks and Refreshments are provided.
For more information, visit our Facebook page (Library Northwest Carroll) or call 574-965-2382.