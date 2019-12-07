NEW ADULT BOOKS
- “Genesis” by Robin Cook
- “Spy” by Danielle Steel
- “Brewed Awakening” by Cleo Coyle
EVENTS/PROGRAMS
- Dec. 10, 5 p.m.: Family Craft Night- We will be crafting Popsicle star ornaments. Registration required to ensure enough supplies.
- Dec. 21, 1:30 p.m.: Santa at the Cabin-Santa will be at the Yeoman Library to take photos, pass out candy canes, small gifts, and will read a special Christmas story.
There will be no Story Time this month.
For more information, visit www.delphilibrary.org and click on our Events page.