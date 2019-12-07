Delphi Public Library logo

NEW ADULT BOOKS

  • “Genesis” by Robin Cook
  • “Spy” by Danielle Steel
  • “Brewed Awakening” by Cleo Coyle

EVENTS/PROGRAMS

  • Dec. 10, 5 p.m.: Family Craft Night- We will be crafting Popsicle star ornaments. Registration required to ensure enough supplies.
  • Dec. 21, 1:30 p.m.: Santa at the Cabin-Santa will be at the Yeoman Library to take photos, pass out candy canes, small gifts, and will read a special Christmas story.

There will be no Story Time this month.

For more information, visit www.delphilibrary.org and click on our Events page.