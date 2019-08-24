EVENTS AND PROGRAMS
- Tuesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time: This interactive story time for all ages and stages combines books, rhymes, songs, and movement. Join us for early literacy enrichment! Children must be accompanied by an adult.
- Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m., Family Day has been RESCHEDULED for 11 a.m. Sept. 28. Join the library in celebration of Yeoman’s grand opening of the Community Park and Festival. We will be hosting Picnic and Picture Books, Games, Crafts, Bubble Blast, and a Side Walk Chalk Contest. The grand prize winner will choose a book of their choice and a free game of Miniature Golf provided by Hollow Acres Golf Center.
- Saturday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. — Canvas at the Cabin: Enjoy this beginner painting class to create a beautiful piece of whimsical art in our library log cabin at the Northwest Carroll Branch. Ages 16 and older. Registration is required to ensure enough supplies
For more information, call Daniela Green at 574-965-2382 or email at dgreen@delphilibrary.org.