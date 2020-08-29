Storytime in the Park will be offered every Thursday at 11 a.m. in Riley Park, weather permitting. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Participants can meet in the picnic shelter and bring a lunch.
A new virtual Graphic Novel Club will be initiaited Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. “My Video Game Ate My Homework,” written and illustrated by Dustin Hansen, will be discussed. The story is about 13-year old Dewey Jenkins who is about to fail science class. Follow him on an adventure that leads Dewey and his friends to a virtual world where they will have to overcome all sorts of digital creatures and solve a number of puzzles in order to get home.
The library is currently open “grab and go” and computer services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks must be worn properly while in the building. Crubside pick is also still available.
More information can be fund at delphilibrary.org or by calling 574-965-2383.