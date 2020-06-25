MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library invites readers of all ages to come explore their imagination at this year’s summer reading program “Imagine Your Story” July 6-Aug. 14.
This year’s theme centers around fables, fairy tales, folklore and legends.
The library has made modifications to the registration and completion this year to simplify the process with less contact. All ages are invited to read six books and complete a reading log to receive a completion prize.
The reading log will serve as the registration for the summer reading program.
Print copies can be picked up at the library beginning July 6 and a digital reading log will be posted on the library’s website. Please read your six books before completing either form.
Explore where your imagination can take you at the library. In-person and virtual programs will be presented throughout the summer reading program.
The following are scheduled events planned during the summer reading program:
- Virtual Book Club – July 6 at 10:30 a.m.
- Nordic Gnome Craft for Kids – July 9 at 2 p.m.
- Library Concert – Featuring Traveler’s Dream – Downtown – July 14 at 6 p.m.
- Outdoor Storytime – July 16 at 10 a.m.
- Arts and Crafts – Create an Enchanted Garden – July 17 at 2 p.m.
- Virtual Trivia Night – Harry Potter – July 21 at 6:30 p.m.
- Virtual SRP: Putting King Arthur on the Map – July 22 at 6 p.m.
- Virtual Genealogy Class – July 30 at 10 a.m.
- Rotten Smelly Dragon Jars – July 31 at 2 p.m.
All programs require registration through the Evanced Calendar or Zoom. For a complete list of programs and registration details, pick up a summer reading brochure at the circulation desk, visit www.monticello.lib.in.us.