MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library has announced a soft reopening plan in the upcoming weeks.
Curbside service will continue until May 29. Patrons can call the library and request up to 10 items for checkout. Staff will search for your items, then call you back to reserve a pick-up time.
Staff will not accept returns from the vehicle; they will need to be returned to the book drop. Items will be placed into quarantine for three days and checked in on the fourth day.
Due to this quarantine process, your account may not be current. Curbside service will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Wednesday.
Starting May 26, the library will offer a new service — appointment only. This service is for patrons needing to use the computer, copier, faxing and notary. Patrons will need to contact the library by phone and inform the clerk of the reason for coming in. Hours for this service will be the same as the aforementioned curbside service.
On June 1, the library will open to the public with limited hours. Patrons will be able visit the library during these open hours, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., then closed for cleaning and reopen from 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday the library will open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., closed for cleaning and then open from 3-7 p.m., with Saturday open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This is a grab-and-go-in-30-minutes situation. You have the ability to come in and use the facilities and check out materials in a convenient time frame. Masks are recommended. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit the library’s website for the full soft reopening plan. If you would like to use the “appointment only” service, peple can begin calling at 10 a.m. May 26 at 574-583-2665.
Visit the library’s Facebook page for information on upcoming events and the YouTube channel to watch book reviews, story times, cooking, and exploring our resources.