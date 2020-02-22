MONTICELLO — Join the Monticello-Union Township Public Library in recognizing Women’s History Month with a Women’s Expo on Saturday, March 7 from 2:30-6 p.m. at the Tippecanoe Country Club.
Women’s History Month is a time to reflect back and honor the many achievements of women throughout history and the vast strides made by women today.
The Women’s Expo will highlight the women in the community in leadership roles, provide health screenings and education, and beauty tips.
The event will have health screenings provided by Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital. The library will feature guest speakers Jillann Gabrielle and Sara Jane Coffman.
Gabrielle will give an original one-woman musical portrayal of Joan & Bette at 3 p.m. Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, iconic superstars of the silver screen from the 1930s, ‘40s, ‘60s and beyond, find themselves in Purgatory … in the same body.
Involved in a real and manufactured feud for most of their screen careers, the actresses defend their lives to the powers that be. Exhaustively researched, this one-woman musical presents 14 songs.
The second guest speaker at the expo will be Coffman, author and comedian. Come share a laugh with the library staff during comedy hour with Coffman, a gifted observer and master storyteller. She is an actress, writer and educator who lives in West Lafayette.
Early attendees will receive a free bag with gifts from local vendors.
For more information on the Women’s Expo, contact the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us. Visit www.monticello.lib.in.us for information on this and other upcoming programs.
All programming is sponsored by the Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.