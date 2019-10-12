MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will present, “Death at Forty,” an evening of intrigue and murder.
The "whodunit" play is scheduled for a one-night performance at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Tippecanoe Country Club. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and will start promptly at 6 p.m. A meal catered by Riverside Restaurant will include dinner, dessert and wine.
Ticket are $30 and can be purchased at the library's circulation desk.
The Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre is directed by Tina Emerick. Local actors slated to perform include:
Characters Actors
Matt Kiser as Morton Millhouse, Dawn Korus as Ima Millhouse, Linda Cadogan as JoAnna Smith/Partner #2, Deb Vandervort as Agnes Finelli, Danny Giordano as Drew Moore/Partner, Kelly Kiser as Gretchen Goodwill/Partner #1, Tina Emerick as Eliana Storybrook/Detective, and Candace Wells as Elizabeth Bennett.
For more information, call 574-583-2665 Ext. 3307, or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.
Programs at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library are sponsored by the Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.