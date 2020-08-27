MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library Children’s Department is planning a busy month of story times for all ages.
It will have three different options for patrons.
Outdoor Story Time is in-person and on the patio. It will be every Wednesday in September at 10 a.m. as long as the weather is nice.
At 10 a.m. Sept. 17, the library will host a live story time via Zoom. Contact the library to receive the online link.
Story times will also be pre-recorded by the staff and will be available to watch anytime on the library’s social media pages.
All of these story times are for children ages birth to 5 years old. Because of certain pandemic guidelines like limited space and social distancing, registration is preferred. Those who are older than 8 must wear a mask during in-person programs.
For more information about the programs, contact the Children’s Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3312. Visit the library’s website for upcoming programs and information on services and resources.