MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will continue with its limited hours through July 2.
Patrons will be able to enter the library Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., close for cleaning and then re-open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday, the library will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and close for cleaning before re-opening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons have the ability to enter the facility and check out materials in a convenient time frame. Masks are recommended. The library will monitor the number of people within the building.
For patrons who are not ready to enter the library, feel free to continue using the curbside service. Patrons can call the library and request up to 10 items for checkout. Staff will search for items, then call back to reserve a pick-up time.
Staff will not accept returns from the vehicle; they must be returned to the book drop.
Hours for curbside service will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3-5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m . to 2 p.m.
All items being returned to the library will be placed into quarantine for three days and checked in on the fourth day. Due to this quarantine process, accounts may not be current.
The Library will be closed July 3-4 to observe Independence Day.
For more information, visit the library’s website for the full soft reopening plan. For more information, contact the library at 574-583-2665. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information on upcoming events and its YouTube channel to watch book reviews, story times, cooking and exploring resources.