MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Library Children’s Department plans to have a busy month of storytimes for all ages.
Baby/toddler storytime is every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Little ones from birth to age 3 are welcome to join the library staff for stories, songs, sensory activities and more, all centered on a specific weekly theme.
Preschool storytime is every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Little ones ages 4 and 5 are welcome for stories, songs, school-readiness activities and more, also centered on a specific weekly theme.
The themes for February storytimes are as follows: Feb 5-6: Black and White Day; Feb 12-13: Valentine’s Day Party; Feb 19-20: Manners; February 26-27: Bad Days
The library has also started hosting monthly after-school storytimes for children who are unable to attend regular storytime meetings. Older children are welcome, too. This group will meet Friday, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. The theme is Bad Days.
No registration required. Since it will be well into winter, the staff reminds patrons that in the event of school cancellations, library programs, including storytimes, are cancelled as well.
For more information about the programs, contact the Children’s Department at 574-583-2665. Visit the library’s website for upcoming programs and information on services and resources.