MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will publicly screen the movie “The Public,” directed and produced by Emilio Estevez, who also stars in the film with Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.
It will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Estevez provides an inside look into what libraries experience each day. The film involves a group of homeless library patrons who refuse to leave the Cincinnati Public Library during extreme weather conditions, when they find out the city’s shelters are full. Refreshments will be available.
For more information, contact the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.