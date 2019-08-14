MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will have a Backyard Herbal Infusion workshop at 2 p.m. Aug. 17.
Family Herbalist Arianna Van Kleeck will cover different ways to infuse herbs and go over the basics of blending herbs together for a desired result.
Try your hand at herb blending and take home your creations, along with recipes and herbal monographs. This is a free event to attend. Register by going online to the library’s website or contact the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.