MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will host its International Festival from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 14.
Monticello is home to people from all over the world, including Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Japan, China, India, the Philippines and elsewhere. The library wants to offer the community the opportunity to enjoy and share all the cultures of the community.
Food from a variety of countries will be available for purchase. Join the staff for a performance from violinist Olga Berezhnaya and learn about Polynesian dance, Hawaiian language, and Lei making from Charlotte Battin.
The library will also feature an art exhibit on display from Sept. 3-14. Artwork will be available to purchase during the International Festival.
The event is open to all ages, including activities for the children in making leis with Battin and piñatas to break.
Proceeds from all sales will go toward funding adult programming.
For more information on the International Festival, contact the Adult Services Manager at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.