MONTICELLO — The Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library will have its “Black Friday” Book Sale at the library.
It will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Nov. 22, and will be a special all-day bag sale. There will be large quantities of books in all categories. Of special interest will be a great many children’s books and vintage paperback Westerns, as well as general hardback, paperback fiction and inspirational, plus non-fiction books and puzzles.
Come support the library by purchasing used books from the Friends of the Library.
For more information about the event or upcoming events, visit the library website at www.monticello.lib.in.us or call 574-583-2665.