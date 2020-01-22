MONTICELLO — Join the library staff for an evening of cultural entertainment performed by spring resident artists from the Indianapolis Opera.
There will be two performance Feb. 7 at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library — one for children after school and the other performance in the evening for adults.
The children’s program will happen at 3:30 p.m. and will feature a performance titled, "The Tails of Cats and Mice." This opera performance will blend several of Aesop’s Fables in a story that follows a country mouse’s journey to the big city to see its cousin. Even though the two are family, they just can’t seem to understand how the other one lives.
However, the mice face the danger of each other’s habitat and — with the help of the audience — make choices of how to outwit their aggressors or even help them out of a problem.
The children’s program is open to all families and there is no cost to attend.
The evening program for adults is titled, “A Journey Through the Eras.” This is a recital featuring the beauty and power of the human voice in a variety of genres: opera, musical theater, art songs, and classic "crooner tunes” as they developed over time.
The cost to attend the adult program is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the main desk at the library. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information about the programs, contact the Adult Department or the Children’s Department at 574-583-2665.
Visit the library’s website for upcoming programs and information on services and resources.