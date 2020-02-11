Genealogy 101: Motor's and Mass Rallies Monticello-Union Township Library

MONTICELLO — The Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial will commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in 2020.
The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will recognize this movement by presenting “Genealogy 101: Motor’s and Mass Rallies” on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
Dr. Anita Morgan, a senior lecturer of history at IUPUI, will discuss the creation of two major women’s suffrage organizations, the women who led these groups and their realization that adding new groups of suffragists, like African American men and women, and more public events could persuade reluctant politicians to vote in favor of women’s suffrage.
The creation of two major women’s suffrage organizations, the Woman’s Franchise League and the Equal Suffrage Association, stands as the most significant 20th century event in the Indiana women’s suffrage movement. Both organizations attracted new women to their cause and each adopted new techniques, including automobile tours, street meetings and mass rallies in order to publicize women’s need for the vote.
Morgan has taught since 1997. A native Hoosier and farm owner, her research includes all aspects of Indiana history with a focus on women, the Civil War, and Indianapolis history. Her forthcoming book, “We Must Be Fearless: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Indiana,” will be published by Indiana Historical Society Press in 2020.
Her work has appeared in the Indiana Magazine of History, Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History, and other publications. She has held various offices, including president, in the Indiana Association of Historians.
Morgan will share information on the history of the movement and discuss her book, “We Must Be Fearless”. This program was made possible through a grant received from Indiana Humanities.
For more information about this program, contact the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.
