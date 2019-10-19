MONTICELLO — The Friends Spooktacular Book Sale at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library will be the largest sale of the year.
It will be noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the library. There will also be a bag sale from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26, also at the library.
There will be large quantities of books in all categories, but of special interest are hundreds of vintage paperback westerns. Cost will be three for 25 cents. They’re old but intact. There is also a large quantity of paperback adult fiction for the usual 50 cents each.
There will be a section of Christmas children’s books and many cookbooks, as well as adult nonfiction in all categories, hardback fiction, jigsaw puzzles, games and many CDs.
There may also be giveaway of a small mountain of VCD tapes – some new (most used).
The sale is sponsored by Friends of the Library.
For more information about this event or upcoming events, visit the library website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.