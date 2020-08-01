Monday Morning Book Discussion – Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – Three Little Pigs Challenge! Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.: We are challenging you to make a wolf proof house for the three little pigs. Are you up to the challenge? Ages: K-5th
Afternoon Family Movie – Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m.: In Victorian London, England, a little mouse girl’s toymaker father is abducted by a peg legged bat. She enlists the aid of Basil of Baker Street, the rodent world’s answer to Sherlock Holmes. The case expands as Basil uncovers the crime’s link to a plot against the Crown itself.
Virtual Presentation: Fairy Tale Lessons in Craft – Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.: As part of the summer reading theme, “Imagine Your Story,” join us for a virtual live presentation of Fairy Tales in Craft. Sarah Gerkensmeyer, the 2016 emerging author winner, will discuss the strong influence fairy tales have had on our cultural, explore the darkness and intensity of the original fairy tales, and participates will write stories of their own during this interactive event. This event is a grant by the Indiana Humanities.
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – The Goldilocks Challenge — Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.: Baby Bear was crushed to see his chair reduced to rubble! Help him make a Goldilocks-proof chair for the next visit of the Golden Hair Girl! Ages: K-5th.